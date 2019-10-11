Mostly cloudy
Jury selection in newspaper shooting case to be discussed

By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge and attorneys in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are to discuss questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection.

A pretrial hearing is planned Friday in the case of Jarrod Ramos, whose murder trial is scheduled for next month.

More than 300 potential jurors came to an Annapolis, Maryland, court last month to complete a questionnaire intended to help narrow the pool of potential jurors. Jury selection is scheduled for three days beginning Oct. 30.

In connection with the June 2018 attack, Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. He’s charged with killing John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen in the Capital Gazette newsroom.

