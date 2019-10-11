Documentary highlights rape allegations at Louisiana jail View Photo

Newly released records show a half-dozen women told authorities they were raped and trafficked to male inmates inside a rural Louisiana jail.

The 2002 case is featured in a Showtime docuseries examining the unsolved killings of eight women known as the Jeff Davis 8.

The records obtained by Showtime and reviewed by The Associated Press show one of the slain women had been a witness in the jailhouse corruption case.

The five-part documentary “Murder in the Bayou” features newly discovered footage of Necole Jean Guillory describing misconduct and contraband flowing into the parish jail.

An executive producer of the series says the records show a pattern of sexual violence in the jail dating back nearly two decades.

One deputy fired after the allegations remains a small-town police officer in Louisiana.