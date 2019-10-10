Sunny
69.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — The world-famous observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.

The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday. It was unveiled to the media Thursday.

More than 4 million annual visitors will get a bird’s-eye view of the city and nearby states.

The $58 cost to get to the new observatory at 1,224 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed.

The building opened in 1931 and also has a remodeled observatory on the 86th floor.

The highest new perch also contains fresh exhibits on the way up. It was a four-year project costing $165 million.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 