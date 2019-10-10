Good luck? US, China to begin 13th round of trade talks

WASHINGTON — U.S. and Chinese negotiators are scheduled to begin a 13th round of talks aimed at ending a 15-month trade war that is worrying global investors and weighing on the world economy.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead a delegation into meetings Thursday in Washington with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The world’s two biggest economies are deadlocked over U.S. allegations that China steals technology and pressures foreign companies to hand over trade secrets as part of a sharp-elbowed drive to become a world leader in advanced industries.

They have slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s products.

Expectations for this week’s talks are low. Beijing is reluctant to make the kind of substantive policy reforms that would satisfy Washington.