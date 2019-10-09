Sunny
Police allege cameras hid at Mall of America dressing rooms

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.

The 41-year-old Elk River man has not been charged. The Star Tribune reports details were contained in a search warrant affidavit.

The affidavit alleges the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone.

Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.

According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.

Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

