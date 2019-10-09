Sunny
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fifth Indiana man dies following plane crash in Michigan

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fifth Indiana man has died following a small plane crash near a Michigan airport.

The 48-year-old pilot Joel Beavins died Sunday. His obituary was posted online by Swartz Family Community Mortuary in Franklin, Indiana.

Six men were aboard the single-engine plane, which crashed Oct. 3 outside Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing, Michigan. The plane had departed from Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Wednesday. It described the plane as a single-engine Socata TBM 700 aircraft.

The report didn’t reach a firm conclusion about the cause of the crash. But it notes that the plane was about 126 pounds (57 kilograms) over the maximum allowable landing weight when it crashed and about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) past the center-of-gravity limit.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 