Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man hurt in 16-foot fall on cruise ship on Louisiana coast

Sponsored by:
By AP News

VENICE, La. — A man has been critically injured in a nearly 16-foot (5-meter) fall on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana.

News outlets report the U.S. Coast Guard says the 23-year-old man was hurt early Tuesday on the ship near Venice. A Coast Guard news release says he was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital in critical condition.

He had fallen on the Carnival Valor, a New Orleans-based ship that carries about 3,000 passengers.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall. Authorities didn’t immediately release his identity.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 