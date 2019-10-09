Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

China demands US lift tech curbs, will ’safeguard’ interests

Sponsored by:
By AP News

China demands US lift tech curbs, will ’safeguard’ interests

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING — China has demanded Washington lift sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned it will “resolutely safeguard” the country’s interests.

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday criticized curbs imposed on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies as interference in the country’s affairs. U.S. officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities as interference in China’s affairs.

The ministry said Beijing will “take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard” the country’s interests but gave no details of possible retaliation.

The measure announced Monday restricts sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 