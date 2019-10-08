Clear
Charlottesville to keep trying to remove Confederate statues

By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The city of Charlottesville is preparing to appeal its defeat in a lawsuit over two Confederate monuments.

The Daily Progress reports the City Council on Monday night authorized the city attorney to appeal once a judge delivers his final ruling against removing statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled last month that monuments don’t send a racially discriminatory message. He also issued a permanent injunction preventing the city from removing the statues.

A group of residents sued the city, citing a state law that protects war memorials. The only outstanding issue is their request for more than $600,000 in attorneys’ fees. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

