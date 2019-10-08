Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK — Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.

The toy maker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.

It says customers in the U.S. can now print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and send them off for free. Lego says the blocks will be cleaned, placed in a box and given to Teach for America, a nonprofit that will donate them to classrooms across the United States. Some bricks will be also sent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for their after-school programs.

Lego says if the test is successful, it may expand the program beyond the U.S. next year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 