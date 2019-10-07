The Latest Kansas bar shooting suspects faced other charges View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Latest on a bar shooting in Kansas that left four dead and five others wounded (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police say two suspects in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar shooting that left four people dead and five wounded had each faced criminal charges in Missouri.

Police announced early Monday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large. Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Villanueva-Morales had a pending third-degree assault charge in Missouri. Court documents say he fought with a sheriff’s deputy in August after another man was ordered to leave a club in Kansas City, Missouri.

Alatorre, meanwhile, faced several charges stemming from a police chase. An order of protection also was issued against him in 2017.

Alatorre’s mother, Teresa Minerva Alatorre, declined to comment when reached by phone.

