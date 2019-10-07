Mostly cloudy
69.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Accomplice in killing of North Dakota woman gets 20 years

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Accomplice in killing of North Dakota woman gets 20 years

Photo Icon View Photo

FARGO,N.D. — A man whose life sentence was overturned in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb has been re-sentenced to 20 years in prison.

William Hoehn, of Fargo, was sentenced a year ago to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his role in the 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, whose baby survived.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in August that a judge mistakenly labeled Hoehn as a dangerous special offender based on previous crimes. It said the judge should not have strayed from the maximum allowable sentence of 21 years.

Hoehn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and lying to police before he was tried and acquitted in September 2018 on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert