Security, NY incident leave some unsettled after ’Joker’

By AP News

Going to see the movie “Joker” has been an unsettling experience for some people on its opening weekend.

A young man who was loudly cheering and applauding on-screen murders sent some people heading toward exits in a crowded theater in New York’s Times Square on Friday night.

And social media users are posting photos of security precautions and safety warnings at other cinemas. A Tennessee drive-in banned patrons from wearing costumes to see “Joker.”

Some fear the intense movie could inspire violence, particularly after a mass shooting killed 12 at a Colorado theater during a screening of another Batman movie in 2012.

The FBI told local police agencies to monitor potentially threatening online posts related to the movie.

