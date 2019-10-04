APNewsBreak Wrestler vying for House had 3 assault reports

LAS VEGAS — Police records obtained by The Associated Press show a former professional wrestler running in a Republican primary for a U.S. House seat in Nevada has been accused of assault three times.

Florida court records and sheriff’s office documents detail three incidents from 2010 through 2013 where Dan Rodimer was accused of punching or throwing someone to the ground in disputes at nightclubs and restaurants.

Rodimer had previously said his arrest and charge for battery from a 2010 incident was “unfortunate” and he regretted it. Collier County Sheriff’s office reports show two additional incidents from 2011 and 2013 in which Rodimer was accused of punching other men at or outside of nightclubs. It’s not clear why neither incident resulted in criminal charges.

Rodimer’s campaign responded Friday by saying his political opponents are digging through his past because he’s a “threat to the establishment.”