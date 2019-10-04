Where people found jobs Business services and health care

Business services and health care led U.S. job gains in September, helping offset losses in retail and manufacturing.

Professional and business services, which include architecture, consulting and administrative support, added 34,000 jobs during the month. Health care gained more than 41,000 jobs, driven by hiring at hospitals, clinics and home health care services.

Leisure and hospitality added 21,000 jobs despite weak hiring by restaurants and bars. Instead, employers in such sectors as performing arts, gambling and recreation added to their payrolls.

Overall, U.S. employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year-low of 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.