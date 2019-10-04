Vegas massacre payouts a ‘cold mathematical calculation’ View Photo

LAS VEGAS — An expert says a “cold mathematical calculation” will determine how much victims of the Las Vegas shooting or their families will receive from a settlement that could reach $800 million.

Victims’ attorneys announced a deal Thursday to settle lawsuits in at least 10 states over the 2017 massacre that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Kenneth Feinberg, who has administered payouts from the nation’s highest-profile tragedies, says families of younger and higher-earning victims will likely receive more money, as will those with more severe injuries.

The lawsuits were filed against MGM Resorts International, which owns the hotel where a gunman perched and sprayed gunfire on an outdoor country music concert on Oct. 1, 2017.

The company didn’t acknowledge any liability or guilt in the out-of-court agreement.

