California political donor charged in 2 overdose deaths

LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment.

The indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable gay men and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual ritual.

Buck is also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

Family members of the victims had criticized local prosecutors for not charging Buck in the deaths.

Federal prosecutors took over the case after detectives approached a task force investigating overdoses.

A defense lawyer has said Buck denies a role in the deaths.