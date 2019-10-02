Tensions over Hong Kong unrest flare on US college campuses View Photo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tensions over Hong Kong have been flaring at college campuses in the U.S. and other places that have large numbers of visiting Chinese students.

Hong Kong students at American schools say they have been ostracized and in some cases threatened by fellow students from mainland China, and they suspect they are being watched from afar by Beijing.

Among them is Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law, a 26-year-old graduate student at Yale University.

Law says he was told by a fellow student that other Chinese at the Ivy League school are avoiding contact with him for fear it will be reported back to the Chinese Embassy and they or their families back home will face consequences.

Over 360,000 students from mainland China attended U.S. colleges and universities in the 2017-18 school year, compared with about 7,000 from Hong Kong.