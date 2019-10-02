The Latest Election for president of state NAACP postponed View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on sexual harassment accusations against a former leader of the North Carolina NAACP (all times local):

4 p.m.

The election for president of the North Carolina NAACP has been postponed as the national organization investigates sexual harassment allegations against a man who planned to seek the office.

State President T. Anthony Spearman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the national office advised him the election would be postponed during the investigation of allegations against the Rev. Curtis Gatewood. Gatewood was unable to run for president after he was suspended from NAACP membership last week.

Two women have said publicly that Gatewood harassed them while they were employed with the NAACP. Gatewood says he never intentionally harassed anyone but realizes his actions “may have been received as sexual.”

The election was scheduled to take place Saturday at the NAACP state convention in Greensboro.

Spearman said national NAACP President Derrick Johnson will address the convention Saturday.

11:30 a.m.

A former North Carolina NAACP leader has softened his denial of sexual misconduct accusations.

In a written statement given to The Associated Press, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood says he never intentionally harassed anyone, but realizes his actions “may have been received as sexual.”

Gatewood says in the statement issued Tuesday that he’s “deeply sorry,” but denies committing any kind of sexual assault. No criminal charges have been filed.

Courtney Sebring of Durham told The AP that she was a 17-year-old summer intern in 2014 when Gatewood’s stares, comments and touches made her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and asked the NAACP for help.

Last week, former employee Jazmyne Childs said Gatewood sexually harassed her in 2017. The national NAACP has suspended Gatewood’s membership.