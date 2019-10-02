Clear
Lawsuit Supervisor negligence led to police shooting

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed by a former police officer in Tennessee says negligence by his superiors led to a police shooting in which he was wounded by friendly fire and a black man was killed.

News outlets report former Nashville police Officer Samuel Galluzzi filed a lawsuit Friday saying he was left permanently injured because his supervisors didn’t follow safety rules.

Galluzzi was shot twice in the leg during the October 2018 confrontation with 31-year-old Sershawn Martez Dillon, who authorities said matched the description of an assault suspect. WSMV-TV says the state Bureau of Investigation determined Dillion only fired his weapon once.

Police Chief Steve Anderson has said that an internal investigation found that the supervisors — Sgt. Harold Wells, Lt. Viviyonne Lee and Sgt. James Boone — didn’t follow policy.

