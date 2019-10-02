Clear
Dr. Dre, Iovine to unveil high-tech new building at USC

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A high-tech building named after Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus.

Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday. The building was named after the duo who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create an art, technology and business academy at the college.

The hall will provide a learning space featuring 3-D printers, electronic labs, a podcast studio and alumni incubator space.

Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. He later started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment.

Iovine is a music industry entrepreneur who is known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.

