Sunny
67.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

9 hospitalized with minor injuries after commuter bus crash

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say nine people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a commuter bus overturned on an interstate in Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash occurred around noon Tuesday on Interstate 4 in Orlando. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than two hours while a hazmat crew cleaned up oil and debris.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash occurred. Police say no other vehicles were involved.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 