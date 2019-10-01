Sunny
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 29, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Yesterday (2019)

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. Aladdin

4. Anna

5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

6. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

7. Midsommar

8. The Secret Life of Pets 2

9. Booksmart

10. The Hustle

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Midsommar

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. The Captive

4. Gloria Bell

5. Ex Machina

6. Mid90s

7. Shadow

8. Enemy (2014)

9. Lady Bird

10. Eighth Grade

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

