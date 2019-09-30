Partly sunny
64.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man accused in Texas deputy slaying held without bond

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Man accused in Texas deputy slaying held without bond

Photo Icon View Photo

HOUSTON — A judge has ordered that a Houston man charged with capital murder in the slaying of a sheriff’s deputy be held without bond.

Robert Solis is accused of fatally shooting Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl) during a traffic stop Friday near Houston. Police say 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Houston Chronicle reports that District Judge Chris Morton said Monday that, if convicted, 47-year-old Solis could face the death penalty.

Solis had a warrant for violating parole when Dhaliwal stopped him Friday. Authorities say they received “credible information” that Solis might have a mental illness or intellectual disability and ordered an evaluation.

Dhaliwal was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy on Harris County’s force.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 