Grand Canyon Skywalk mulling new policies after fatal jump

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — Officials at the Grand Canyon Skywalk are considering whether more security is needed after a man jumped to his death.

Grand Canyon West said in a statement Monday that it would explore whether new policies are needed.

Authorities recovered the body of a 28-year-old visitor Sunday morning.

They say he was at the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he jumped.

Open since 2007, the horseshoe-shaped glass walkway juts about 70 feet (21 meters) over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet (152 meters) and 800 feet (244 meters).

There are safety barriers installed at Skywalk.

A Chinese tourist died in March while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.