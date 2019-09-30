Mostly cloudy
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Defense rests in case of Dallas officer who shot neighbor

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Defense rests in case of Dallas officer who shot neighbor

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS — Defense attorneys have rested their case in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer charged with killing her neighbor in his apartment.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Amber Guyger are expected to present closing arguments Monday. Guyger is accused of killing of Botham Jean last September.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old said she feared for her life before entering the apartment where she shot Jean. Prosecutors say Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger shot him.

The two sides argued Monday morning over the language of the instructions the judge with provide to jurors as they begin to deliberate.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 