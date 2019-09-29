Maryland detectives seek witnesses in mall police shooting

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say they are hoping to hear from witnesses who saw a knife-wielding man shot dead by police officers after attacking five people at an outdoor shopping mall.

The Baltimore County Police on Sunday identified 31-year-old Jamaal Ramone Taylor of Baltimore in the stabbing spree at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Taylor stabbed four people with a folding knife and beat a fifth person before officers shot and killed him. Baltimore County police say officers fired after Taylor refused repeated commands to drop the knife.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who witnessed any of the incidents including the fatal shooting to come forward.

All five victims suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.