Texas wife calls lawyer before spouse reports suspect death

By AP News

DALLAS — A police affidavit says the wife of a Dallas man charged in the fatal shooting of someone they thought was a burglar contacted a lawyer before the husband called 911 to report a home invasion.

The Dallas Morning News reports James Michael Meyer was charged with murder in Thursday’s shooting, with bond at $150,000. Jail records show Meyer was no longer in custody Sunday.

An arrest affidavit says Meyer told police he grabbed his gun after hearing a noise around 5 a.m. and seeing someone trying to break into his shed. Meyer says he yelled and fired as the suspect approached, then fled.

Meyer returned to bed. Two hours later he found a body in a nearby park. The affidavit says Meyer’s wife called an attorney before her husband called 911.

Police didn’t immediately return messages Sunday.

