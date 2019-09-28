Hundreds of residents allowed to return home after gas leak

BOSTON — Crews are beginning the task of restoring service to the approximately 150 homes and businesses in Lawrence whose gas service was disconnected after a gas leak.

Columbia Gas said Saturday all residents displaced by the leak can now return to their homes. Technicians will begin going door to door to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances.

The Massachusetts city is still reeling from a destructive series of gas explosions and fires a year ago.

The company said it anticipates all customers will have gas service restored by 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Residents who prefer not to return to their homes later Saturday can work with Columbia Gas to arrange accommodations.

The company said Friday’s leak was an isolated incident in the street and there was no impact to customers’ homes.