Mostly sunny
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others

Photo Icon View Photo

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Sandeep Dhaliwal carried a badge and gun while devoting his life to a faith that teaches love and peace.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Dhaliwal, who was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop near Houston, used his role as a sheriff’s deputy on the Harris County force area to educate others about Sikhism.

The 42-year-old Sikh American and 10-year sheriff’s veteran was the first Sikh deputy in Harris County and called by the sheriff a “hero” and “trailblazer.”

A 47-year-old man with an extensive criminal history has been charged in his death.

Dhaliwal said in a 2015 interview that “serving in the police force is natural” to Sikhs who value service.

Dhaliwal’s father was a police officer in India before moving his family to the United States.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 