A year after Khashoggi’s slaying, Saudi clampdown persists

By AP News

NEW YORK — At the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, relatives of rights activists detained in Saudi Arabia and the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khah-SHOHK’-jee) are wondering why nothing is changing, and why those responsible haven’t been punished.

Nearly a year ago, 15 Saudi government agents killed Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. His body has not been found, no one has been convicted and questions still linger over the crown prince’s culpability.

The Oct. 2 killing brought into focus the very human rights concerns Khashoggi had written about in columns for The Washington Post.

Prince Mohammed drew international criticism for the operation, carried out by people close to him. Saudi Arabia denies his involvement and is holding a trial shrouded in secrecy for 11 of the suspects.

