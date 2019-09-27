Partly sunny
Same gun used in Chicago shootings used in Minnesota

By AP News

CHICAGO — Authorities have determined the handgun used in a shooting of a Chicago woman and to fire at police days later also was used weeks ago in a shooting in Minnesota.

They haven’t said how the weapon made its way to Chicago, where Michael Blackman allegedly used it while riding a bicycle to shoot the woman this month, days before he allegedly shot a police officer and in a shootout with police. The woman and the officer survived.

The Chicago Tribune cites a criminal complaint filed in in Minneapolis that says a man there bought the weapon for another man who could not legally purchase it because of a felony conviction. That man is charged with passing the gun to another man who allegedly used it in a shooting.

