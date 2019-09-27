When disaster strikes, Chef Jose Andres is on the ground

NEW YORK — After earthquakes, as hurricanes blow and drench, when wildfires chew through neighborhoods, look for Chef Jose Andres on the ground.

The James Beard award winner with nearly three dozen restaurants is the founder of World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit distributes food and water to victims of natural disasters and other emergencies around the globe. And the chef is usually on the front line.

The organization just launched a major fundraising drive with a big goal of $50 million.

The gregarious Andres says he does the work because he can’t imagine staying home and watching disaster play out on his TV.

He believes that smaller non-governmental players like World Central Kitchen are more nimble.