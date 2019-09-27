Security bristles around Texas police shooting trial View Photo

DALLAS — Security has been ramped up around a white former Dallas police officer’s high-profile trial for murder in the killing of her unarmed black neighbor.

Each morning, men in suits escort Amber Guyger out of a black SUV. Armed officers then flank the petite 31-year-old through a side door of the yet-to-open courthouse.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says threats have forced the group to hire private security for Guyger and her lawyers. In court, extra officers have come on duty and an additional metal detector was set up outside the courtroom.

A community activist says there is a sense of foreboding that if Guyger isn’t convicted, Dallas could face the kind of unrest that followed shootings of black men by police in other cities such as Ferguson, Missouri.