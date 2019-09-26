Sunny
88.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nancy Pelosi is subject of book by daughter Christine Pelosi

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Nancy Pelosi is subject of book by daughter Christine Pelosi

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — An upcoming book on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes from someone who knows her well, daughter Christine Pelosi.

“The Nancy Pelosi Way” will be released Nov. 26, Skyhorse Publishing announced Thursday. Christine Pelosi’s book will examine how a mother of five became the first female house speaker and her current leadership of House Democrats during the Trump administration. According to Skyhorse, Christine Pelosi will weave together “the professional and personal experiences” of her mother.

Christine Pelosi is a Democratic Party strategist and author of “Campaign Boot Camp” and “Campaign Boot Camp 2.0.” Pelosi’s sister, Alexandra Pelosi, is a filmmaker and journalist who has made several documentaries about contemporary politics.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 