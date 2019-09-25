’A planet full of ifs’ Young people express climate angst View Photo

NEW YORK — Around climate-change protests, tears linger. Youthful activists cite all-too depressing science and develop angst. They grieve for a future they worry they’ll never have.

Many young climate activists say they feel hopeless and overwhelmed. Psychologists say that’s OK — and say it’s good they’re talking about it.

It’s called climate change anxiety. And you don’t have to be an activist or young to feel it.

Jamie Margolin, a 17-year-old activist from Seattle, talks about growing up on a planet full of ifs, while 18-year-old activist Kaylah Brathwaite says she may have to be scared the rest of her life.

Being young is emotional to begin with. Add to that a world where each scientific report — like one that came out Wednesday — seems gloomier than the one before.