Sunny
91.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

’A planet full of ifs’ Young people express climate angst

Sponsored by:
By AP News

’A planet full of ifs’ Young people express climate angst

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Around climate-change protests, tears linger. Youthful activists cite all-too depressing science and develop angst. They grieve for a future they worry they’ll never have.

Many young climate activists say they feel hopeless and overwhelmed. Psychologists say that’s OK — and say it’s good they’re talking about it.

It’s called climate change anxiety. And you don’t have to be an activist or young to feel it.

Jamie Margolin, a 17-year-old activist from Seattle, talks about growing up on a planet full of ifs, while 18-year-old activist Kaylah Brathwaite says she may have to be scared the rest of her life.

Being young is emotional to begin with. Add to that a world where each scientific report — like one that came out Wednesday — seems gloomier than the one before.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 