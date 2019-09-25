Minnesota moves to get more electric vehicles on roads

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will require carmakers to sell more electric vehicles in the state starting in the 2023 model year.

The move is meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Democratic governor says the new standards would reduce emissions that contribute to climate change. But he says people who want to buy and drive big pickup trucks and SUVs to suit their work needs or lifestyles will be free to continue doing so.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will start a 18-month rulemaking process next month to require manufacturers to offer more hybrid and fully electric vehicles, following 13 other states that have adopted similar low- and zero-emission vehicle standards.

The move would defy the Trump administration’s efforts to revoke California’s clean air standards for cars and trucks.