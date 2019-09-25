Defense rests in trial of former athlete accused of rapes

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Defense attorneys have rested their case in the rape trial of a former University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

After testimony by a police detective Wednesday morning, the judge planned to rule Wednesday afternoon on a defense request for a judgment of acquittal for 23-year-old Clay Conaway.

Jury deliberations are to begin after closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

The 21-year-old woman has accused Conaway of raping her after she drove to his house. Before going to the house, she texted friends that she believed Conaway wanted to have sex with her. The June 2018 encounter came three weeks after the woman and Conaway connected on the online meeting site Bumble.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.