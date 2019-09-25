Sunny
81.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4 bodies found in vacant home had been shot, coroner says

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CLEVELAND — A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified two of the victims from fingerprints as 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home. Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland city councilman said residents found the bodies during a neighborhood cleanup.

Police found a gun inside the home and said it was known for drug activity.

It’s unclear when the four were killed.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 