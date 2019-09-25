Clear
71.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Texas inmate set to be executed for killing 2 stepsons

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Texas inmate set to be executed for killing 2 stepsons

Photo Icon View Photo

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate who says he’s intellectually disabled is facing execution for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during a 2007 attack in their North Texas home that also killed his wife.

Robert Sparks is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the slayings of 9-year-old Harold Sublet and 10-year-old Raekwon Agnew in their Dallas home.

Appeals by Sparks’ attorneys to stop his execution on claims he’s intellectually disabled have been turned down by lower courts.

Sparks’ remaining appeal, before the U.S. Supreme Court, focuses on other legal issues, including whether his jury was influenced by a bailiff who wore a tie showing his support of the death penalty.

If the execution happens, it would be the 16th in the U.S. and the seventh in Texas this year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 