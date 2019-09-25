Sunny
82.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NY man convicted of funding travel to join terror group

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man has been convicted of collecting cash to fund a co-conspirator’s travel to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.

A jury on Tuesday found Dilkhayot Kasimov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, guilty of conspiracy and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said “Kasimov was part of a conspiracy in which he sought to fund a foreign fighter’s travel and expenses in Syria to wage violent jihad.”

Five co-conspirators pleaded guilty in the 2015 scheme. Two were sentenced to 15 years in prison and three await sentencing.

The 31-year-old Kasimov faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 