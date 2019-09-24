Testimony ends in trial of man accused of killing 6 in Texas

HOUSTON — Both the prosecution and the defense have rested in the trial of a man who’s accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife’s family in suburban Houston.

The final witness in the guilt or innocence phase of Ronald Lee Haskell’s capital murder trial testified Tuesday. Closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday. The trial began Aug. 26.

Haskell’s attorneys say their client was insane at the time of the 2014 shootings and believed voices in his head were telling him to carry out the killings.

Prosecutors allege that Haskell created a meticulous plot “fueled by vengeance.” They say he traveled from California to suburban Houston and stalked his ex-wife’s family before killing six of them, including four children.

Haskell faces a possible death sentence if convicted of capital murder.