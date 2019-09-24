Sunny
The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

By AP News

Apple Book charts for week ending September 22, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Institute by Stephen King – 9781982110598 – (Scribner)

2. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood – 9780385543798 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell – 9780316535625 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Land of Wolves by Craig Johnson – 9780525522515 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett – 9781101442197 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Killer Instinct by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9780316422345 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Permanent Record by Edward Snowden – 9781250237248 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. Met Her Match by Jude Deveraux – 9781488088605 – (MIRA Books)

10. Flame by Chelle Bliss – No ISBN Available – (Bliss Ink)

____

