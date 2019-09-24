Feds Engineer manipulated diesel emissions at Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT — An engineer has been charged with conspiracy and fraud in an alleged scheme to fool regulators about engine pollution from more than 100,000 Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles.

Emanuele Palma is due in a Detroit federal court Tuesday on a raft of charges.

Palma, who was a manager until June 2016 at an engine company owned by Fiat Chrysler, is accused of manipulating emissions during government tests to make it appear that engines were producing less pollution than they were.

Palma couldn’t immediately be reached for comment and Fiat Chrysler didn’t immediately resply to a message seeking comment.

The automaker this year agreed to a $650 million settlement with federal and California regulators. The deal covered Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks with diesel engines made between 2014 and 2016.

Separately, Volkswagen in 2017 pleaded guilty in a diesel emissions scandal and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in penalties on top of billions more to buy back cars.