Sunny
84.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Newscaster out 8 months after Martin Luther King slur

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis newscaster who has been off the air since uttering what he called an unintentional racial slur while talking about Martin Luther King Jr. in January is now out of a job.

KTVI-TV general manager Kurt Krueger told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the station and Kevin Steincross parted ways “by mutual agreement.” Krueger declined to provide any additional information, citing it as a personnel matter.

Steincross does not have listed phone number.

Steincross was discussing a tribute to the black civil rights leader on Jan. 17 when he referred to King as “Martin Luther coon Jr.” He apologized a few hours later, saying he accidentally misspoke.

The NAACP had urged the station to fire Steincross.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert