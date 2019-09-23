Sunny
Investment banker convicted anew in insider trading case

By AP News

NEW YORK — An investment banker whose insider trading conviction was overturned by an appeals court has been convicted again at a second trial.

The Yale-educated Sean Stewart was convicted Monday of charges including securities fraud and wire fraud by a Manhattan federal court jury.

The new trial was ordered last year by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which cited trial flaws.

Prosecutors said more than $1 million was earned by individuals including Stewart’s father after the son shared secrets.

The 38-year-old Stewart is a former executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

He served a year of a three-year prison sentence before being released last year as his appeal seemed headed toward success.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced again in January.

