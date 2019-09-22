Sunny
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ex-cop’s murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Ex-cop’s murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS — The murder trial for a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set to begin.

There is no dispute over whether Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean last year. But nearly every other aspect of the high-profile case is wreathed in controversy.

Some see the shooting as a tragic accident with almost unbelievable circumstances. Others place it in pattern of white officers killing black men that, they say, points to systemic problems in American policing.

Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday. The jury will ultimately have to reach consensus on whether Guyger committed murder, a lesser offense or no crime at all. But one of the only points of agreement about her case in Dallas is that it will profoundly shape the relationship between police and residents.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 