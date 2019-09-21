Sunny
73.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Teenager dies in New Orleans shooting that injures 6 others

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for suspects and a motive in a shooting that has left one juvenile dead and four others and an adult injured.

News outlets report the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a police report, the victims were all inside a vehicle when suspects in a black Dodge sedan that had been following them opened fire.

Deputy Chief Paul Noel says five of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17; the other victim was an adult man. A 17-year-old boy died. Noel says the other victims had injuries that were not life-threateneing and were treated at area hospitals and at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 