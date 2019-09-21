Clear
Trial to start for Georgia cop who shot naked, unarmed man

By AP News

DECATUR, Ga. — A police officer responding to a call of a naked man behaving erratically at an Atlanta-area apartment complex arrived on the scene, exited his vehicle and shot the man almost immediately.

Now a jury must decide if he’s guilty of murder.

Robert “Chip” Olsen, then a DeKalb County officer, shot and killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill in March 2015.

Olsen and his attorneys have argued he acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have said he used excessive force against Hill, a naked, unarmed Air Force veteran who struggled with mental health problems.

A grand jury indicted Olsen on charges including felony murder. Olsen is white and Hill was black. Against a national backdrop of officers not facing charges after shooting black men, the indictment was noteworthy.

His trial is set to begin Monday.

