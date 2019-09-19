Clear
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped

By AP News

Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped

CHINA, Texas — The slow-churning remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda that flooded parts of Texas left at least two people dead and rescue crews with boats scrambling to reach stranded drivers and families trapped in homes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that by Thursday night, floodwaters had started receding in most of the Houston area. Police Chief Art Acevedo said law enforcement officers planned to work well into the night to clear freeways of vehicles stalled and abandoned because of flooding.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said there had been a combination of at least 1,700 high-water rescues and evacuations to get people to shelter during a relentless downpour that drew comparisons to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

The storm also flooded parts of southwestern Louisiana.

